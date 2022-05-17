The average price of gas in Virginia hit a new record of $4.319 per gallon Monday as state lawmakers continue to debate relief for people struggling to afford higher fuel costs, according to data from AAA.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his Republican allies have pressed for an emergency suspension of the state’s 26-cent per gallon gas tax. Democrats rejected that proposal but said they’re open to addressing gas costs in a more targeted way, possibly direct rebate payments that would ensure only Virginia residents, not out-of-state motorists, get the benefits.
But the full General Assembly hasn’t met in Richmond since the April 27 veto session, and there have been few public updates on the status of backchannel budget negotiations between a small group of legislators from the Republican House of Delegates and the Democratic Senate.
Some Democratic lawmakers had predicted the price of gas would fall naturally, but according to AAA, the average price in Virginia has hit eight new records since the start of the year. This week, average prices have tied or exceeded records several days in a row.
“The high cost of oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, is driving these high pump prices for consumers,” AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean said in a news release. “Even the annual seasonal demand dip for gasoline during the lull between spring break and Memorial Day, which would normally help lower prices, is having no effect this year.”
Virginia legislators have given little indication when they expect to have a budget deal to vote on, but the current fiscal year ends June 30.
