The average gas price in Virginia recently fell below $4 per gallon for the first time since late April, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.
The $3.99 average price reported Monday is 14 cents lower than a week ago, 66 cents lower than a month ago and 87 cents lower than the all-time high of $4.86 recorded on June 14.
In a news release, AAA Mid-Atlantic cautioned that lower prices could push up demand, reversing the downward trend in prices.
“We know that most American drivers have made significant changes in their driving habits to cope with high gas prices,” said Morgan Dean, a spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “But with gas below $4 a gallon at nearly half of the gas stations around the country, it’s possible that gas demand could rise.”
The national average was $4.21 per gallon as of Monday.
Despite the recent drop, Virginians are still paying about a dollar more per gallon than they were a year ago, according to AAA figures.
Gas prices became a hot topic this year after Gov. Glenn Youngkin called for a three-month gas tax suspension to potentially lower prices and give some relief to Virginians who drive long distances. Though his proposal drew some Democratic support in the General Assembly, most Democrats dismissed it as a political gimmick that would jeopardize transportation funding without having a major impact on prices. Senate Democrats voted down legislation to suspend the gas tax and refused to incorporate Youngkin’s plan in the state budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.