Fauquier County schools will be reopening Monday, Aug. 24 with an all-virtual format. Most counties on the D.C. side of Fauquier are doing the same, but other nearby districts are using a format that blends remote learning and in-person instruction.
At the same time school districts are opening, eight counties in the state are experiencing a surge in cases -- from urban Hampton Roads into rural South and Southwest Virginia.
The Virginia Health Department’s weekly report on COVID-19, out today (Aug. 21), addresses the opening of some schools throughout the commonwealth and looks ahead to what openings may mean for the COVID-19 case count.
The report reads, “Anecdotally, the results so far raise concerns. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and nearby North Carolina State University both reopened on Aug. 10. Both quickly announced a shift to online classes following outbreaks among students. UNC-Chapel Hill closed its on-campus housing, while N.C. State allowed students to cancel housing contracts, a whiplash that saw many students traveling across the state and around the country. “This highlights broader community risks that come with campuses reopening. … According to the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia, there were almost 325,000 students enrolled full-time in higher education in Virginia in 2019. Including part-time students, 155,000 out-of-state students enrolled in postsecondary schools in Virginia.
“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 virus is unique and the response unprecedented. As a result, hard information on schools reopening has been limited… For instance, researchers with the COVID-19 Modeling Consortium at The University of Texas at Austin looked at the chance that at least one student would arrive on campus with COVID-19 based on local conditions.
“Using their model, researchers at RAND Corporation estimated the risk for a Virginia campus with 500 students. In Northern Virginia, there is a 67% chance at least one person would arrive on campus with COVID-19. With conditions in southern Virginia, that risk increases to 98%. Of course, as campus size increases, so does the risk.”
Early modeling proceeding with limited information
The weekly report continues, “The University of Virginia modeling team has begun to incorporate the risk of schools reopening into their model, albeit with limited information. Beginning last week, the team included two scenarios with rough, ballpark estimates of the potential impact.
“One scenario projects a 10% surge in cases beginning on Labor Day, while the other projects a 20% surge. Early evidence suggests these estimates may not be far off. Preliminary analysis indicate that Georgia counties that reopened K-12 schools fully in early August saw an initial 10% increase in transmission rates.
“So far, the model has applied these increases evenly across Virginia. However, localities may see broadly different impacts. School districts in Virginia are pursuing very different approaches to reopening. These approaches are often based on differences in local conditions and resources.
“Colleges and universities are also taking different approaches to reopening, while the risk of reopening on college towns depends on both policies and the size of the local student population. “There is good news, however. Evidence suggests that basic prevention, such as moderate social distancing, washing hands, wearing masks and limiting gatherings, does work to slow the spread.”
Friday’s VDH report concludes, “It will take some time to fully understand the effectiveness of classroom mitigation strategies, and the impacts of schools reopening on the spread of COVID-19. However, if we all do our part, we can minimize these risks and maximize classroom time for Virginia's students.”
