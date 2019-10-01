Today, the Virginia Department of Health confirmed that a Virginia resident has died from a severe lung injury associated with e-cigarette use or vaping. This death was reported by Cone Health in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Sept. 26. The person who died was an adult from the southwest region of the state, reported the VDH in a press release.
“I am deeply saddened to announce the first death of a Virginia resident related to this outbreak. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., MA.
As of September 30, there have been 31 lung injury cases, including the reported death, in Virginia. Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 805 cases from 46 states and one U.S. territory, as of Sept. 24. Twelve other deaths have been confirmed in 10 states.
In the press release, VDH recommends that people who are concerned about lung injuries associated with e-cigarette use or vaping refrain from using e-cigarette products. People who use e-cigarette products should not buy these products off the street and should not modify e-cigarette products or add any substances that are not intended by the manufacturer.
The VDH further states that e-cigarette products should never be used by youth, young adults, pregnant women or adults who do not currently use tobacco products. In addition to other potentially harmful chemicals, most e-cigarettes contain nicotine. Nicotine is highly addictive and can harm brain development. People who do use e-cigarette products should monitor themselves for symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, fever) and promptly seek medical attention or call a poison control center at 1-800-222-1222 if symptoms develop.
For more information on vaping and lung illness in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/vaping.
