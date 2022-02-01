Virginia Democrats vote to block controversial Youngkin cabinet pick

Courtesy of Virginia Mercury
Democrats on a Virginia Senate committee voted Tuesday to strip former Trump EPA chief Andrew Wheeler from a list of approved hires for Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s cabinet, following through on promises to oppose a one-time coal lobbyist tapped to become Virginia’s top environmental official.
In a 9-6 vote, the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee removed Wheeler’s name from a resolution confirming Youngkin’s appointments before voting to send it on to the Senate floor. But that vote won’t be the final step in the rare confirmation battle.
Republicans can try to add Wheeler back later in the process, but it remains unclear if he will have the necessary Democratic support to win confirmation as Youngkin’s secretary of natural and historic resources. Democrats hold a 21-19 majority in the Senate, with Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, a Republican, in position to break any ties from Democratic defections.
Even if Wheeler isn’t confirmed, the Youngkin administration could move him into a different role that doesn’t require General Assembly approval.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, said the legislature had heard testimony suggesting Wheeler had “worked against the environmental interests of this country” while at the EPA.
“We think that members of the governor’s cabinet ought to be people who unite us as Virginians,” Deeds said. “And certainly the secretary of natural and historic resources ought to be one we have confidence in in terms of working for the preservation and conservation of our natural and historic resources. On this side of the aisle, we just don’t have that level of confidence with this nominee.”
Courtesy of Virginia Mercury
Republicans on the committee voiced mild objections but didn’t put up much of a fight in the roughly five minutes the committee spent on the topic.
“We can sit and go tit for tat but we already know what the outcome is,” said Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania.
In a statement after the vote, Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter called Wheeler a “highly qualified individual” well-versed in the “critically important” issues he’d be asked to take on.
“The governor is disappointed that the committee put partisan politics over the selection of an experienced public servant who would prioritize cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay and James River,” Porter said.
Youngkin’s selection of Wheeler has drawn strong opposition from Democrats and environmentalists, who have argued his record of unwinding federal efforts to address climate change makes him unfit for an environmental post in Virginia. Wheeler has defended himself before legislative committees, telling state lawmakers his record was unfairly distorted by the press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.