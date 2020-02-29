Virginia will be one of the 15 states and territories going to the polls next week for Super Tuesday in the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination process. Because Virginia is an open primary state, any registered voter can cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election.
All polling places statewide open Tuesday, March 3 at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters in line by 7 p.m. will be able to vote.
The deadline to vote absentee in-person is 5 p.m. on Feb. 29 at the office of the general registrar at 528 Waterloo Road in Warrenton. Absentee ballots by mail must be received by the registrar’s office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. (“Having the ballot postmarked by the deadline does not count if the ballot is still received after the deadline,” according to the Virginia Department of Elections)
There are 27 polling places in Fauquier County. A state-approved photo ID is required to vote. Voters can check their registration status and find their polling place at www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal.
Fourteen candidates will appear on the ballot this Tuesday, including six whose campaigns have been suspended.
In alphabetical order, the candidates who will appear on the ballot are:
- Michael Bennet (campaign suspended)
- Michael Bloomberg
- Joseph Biden
- Pete Buttigieg
- Cory Booker (campaign suspended)
- Julián Castro (campaign suspended)
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Amy Klobuchar
- Deval Patrick (campaign suspended)
- Bernie Sanders
- Tom Steyer
- Elizabeth Warren
- Marianne Williamson (campaign suspended)
- Andrew Yang (campaign suspended)
According to the RealClearPolitics average, Sanders currently leads the Virginia primary race, polling at 25%. Bloomberg (19.5%) is currently second among likely voters, followed by Biden (18.5%), Buttigieg (11.5%), Warren (11%) and Kobuchar (7%). Gabbard is polling at 1%, according to RCP.
The Republican Party canceled its 2020 primary, electing to select their delegates for the presidential nominating process at a state convention in lieu of primary.
