Gov. Ralph Northam announced June 16 that he’ll introduce legislation to make June 19, commonly known as “Juneteenth,” a state holiday to formally mark the day in 1865 when Union soldiers notified enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, of their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation.
Karen White, co-founder and president of the Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County, said her organization has been commemorating Juneteenth for years. In 2013, for instance, a group staged a procession through Warrenton “to remember slavery resistance and freedom,” she said.
“We gathered at the First Baptist Church of Warrenton for a talk, walked to Warrenton Baptist on Main Street, then to 6th Street to recognize the site of the first colored church in Warrenton, then on to Mt. Zion Baptist [on 3rd Street]. Then we all went back to the First Baptist Church for refreshments.”
AAHA has held programs and remembrances over the years, but “We started to run up against graduations and things,” said White. The AAHA hasn’t held Juneteenth events the last few years, “but we’ve continued our research,” White said.
In lieu of an in-person event this year, White has put together a slideshow that explains the importance of Juneteenth for those unfamiliar with its history. It may be found at aahafauquier.org.
About Northam elevating the holiday at the state level, White said, “I think it’s time. It’s time to acknowledge our history.
“Our history has been omitted. It is never looked at or taken seriously. If there had been a blending of history from the beginning, we wouldn’t be where we are today. When you uplift one history and not the other, this is what happens,” referring to the inequality and racism that has led to recent protests around the country.
“An acknowledgement of the history leads to healing. There are celebrations of Memorial Day, Veteran’s Day, the Fourth of July, but not of Juneteenth. Juneteenth was like the Fourth of July to slaves.
“It’s time to go ahead and act. We shouldn’t take our history for granted, we shouldn’t take it lightly.”
White said historical writings show that slaves were thought of and treated as if they were less than human. “You have to look at the whole quest for freedom, not just that one day, to see its significance and why it should be recognized.”
White is hoping the Juneteenth holiday will lead to more conversations. “Not all will be supportive, but it’s the right thing to do.”
Northam made his announcement about Juneteenth during his twice weekly press conference in Richmond, which was attended by singer and music producer Pharrell Williams, a native of Virginia Beach.
Williams is working on a Juneteenth-inspired stage musical with “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris and recently urged Virginia Beach officials to paint the Virginia Beach boardwalk with “Black Lives Matter,” similar to what D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser did nearly two weeks ago, according to the Virginian-Pilot.
Virginia already recognizes Juneteenth with a state resolution.
“That’s nice,” Northam said, “But we need to do much more. It's time we elevate this. It’s not just a celebration by and for some Virginians, but one that must be acknowledged and celebrated by all of us, because that's how important this event is. It finally shut the door on enslavement.”
Northam said employees of the state’s executive branch would have June 19 off this year. The governor said he would introduce legislation to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for all state employees and urged Virginia’s local jurisdictions to do the same.
While the Union soldiers’ announcement in Texas -- considered the farthest-flung location of U.S. slaves at the time -- did not end racism, black oppression or violence, Northam said, the day is “an important symbol” and should be commemorated.
“ …It says to black communities, this is not just your history. This is everyone's shared history and we recognize it,” Northam said.
The General Assembly could take up the new legislation in August when they will meet for an as-yet-unscheduled special session. The move would follow the state legislature’s vote earlier this year to make Election Day a state holiday in the place of Lee-Jackson Day, a former state holiday that honored two Confederate generals and was celebrated on the Friday before Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.
Williams called on Virginia’s businesses to also make Juneteenth a holiday for their workers and said he believes Juneteenth deserves the same level of recognition as Independence Day, July 4.
“On July 4th, 1776, not everybody was free and celebrating their independence day. So here's our day. And if you love us, it'll be your day, too,” Williams said.
