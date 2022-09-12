Attorney General Jason Miyares

Attorney General Jason Miyares is introduced in the Senate gallery. 

 Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury

Attorney General Jason Miyares is creating a new unit dedicated to ensuring “legality and purity in elections,” his office announced Friday.

The 20-person team, the attorney general’s office said, will investigate and prosecute potential violations of election law and be a legal resource for state and local election officials.

