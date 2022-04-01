Vintage, located in the old Tri-County Feed store off Main Street in Marshall, is infused with the essence of France, thanks to owners Julien and Cassandra Lacaze’s trips to the small town of Nérac between Bordeaux and Toulouse in France.
Julien Lacaze’s parents and grandmother live there and manage Vintage’s French warehouse; the Lacazes choose new items to add when they are in town. His grandmother’s residence, in an old warehouse on the Baise River in Nérac, is on the second floor; Vintage pieces are stored in the first-floor of the warehouse.
“My parents operated a furniture import business about 25 years ago. We travel around the south of France going to different brocantes [flea markets] and vide geniers [empty attic or garage sales] to find certain items that would add a uniqueness to the lifestyle and interior designs of our customers,” explained Julien Lacaze.
During each trip, the couple determines which items will be placed in storage and which will become part of the Marshall store’s inventory. “As we find items, we load them into our warehouse in Nérac. When we’re ready for the next shipment, we work with a customs broker to organize shipping, customs and the logistics.” said Cassandra Lacaze.
Pieces in the Marshall shop range from $10 for small vintage décor pieces to $5,000 for antiques from French chateaus. Some of the items in the shop are large armoires and settees; smaller pieces include clay tea sets and wall hangings. “We want to have a range of different items that are affordable -- good prices for quality items,” said Julien Lacaze.
Vintage had its beginnings across the street at Marshall Curated where the couple managed a booth. “It started out as a fun hobby for us, and it snowballed into acquiring our own space,” said Julien Lacaze. The couple were house flippers before opening Vintage.
The shop opened in the new location in January. “We were so excited to finally open and were so happy with the positive feedback and compliments,” said Julien Lacaze. He said that Vintage is now a destination for other antique dealers looking for unique pieces for their own shops.
Vintage also welcomes other small businesses with similar items to sell. Items from Hunt and Gather are currently being featured. “Our plan is to use all 5,000 square feet in the building to house our finds, as well as other [those from other small] businesses with different styles,” said Julien Lacaze.
Not just home decor
Beyond the entryway at Vintage is a small room featuring artwork from a local artist Laurien Dowdy. The exhibit features paintings of rescue animals, farm animals and pets. “The proceeds of the art sales from our event will be donated to the Middleburg Humane Foundation,” said Julien Lacaze. Dowdy’s work will be displayed until the end of March. April’s feature artist will be Melanie Elizabeth; her exhibit is titled Weekend in Maine.
In addition to furniture, décor and artwork, the couple imports foreign wines, which are kept in a room adjacent to the gallery. A Brut Italian Prosecco and The Little Sheep, a French Sauvignon Blanc from the Loire Valley, are two popular choices. Cassandra Lacaze is a level I sommelier and has plans to grow this component of the business.
The couple met at Slater Run vineyard in Upperville. “I spent a few years working in an office and decided that life is too short. I started with pouring at the vineyard and eventually moved into wine production,” said Cassandra Lacaze.
Her future husband was the comptroller and worked in hospitality. They met in 2017 and married two years later. They are raising two daughters Maia, 4 months, and Eva, 3, in Warrenton.
Looking ahead
With warmer days approaching, the couple are looking to build out a small courtyard in the center of the building’s u-shaped design. Bistro seating and sting lights create a space where guests can enjoy wine from the shop.
Julien Lacaze, a native French speaker, plans to host French language nights for residents interested in practicing their French; it’s his way of sharing the joie de vie.
