The Vint Hill Lofts project is only one vote away from final approval. Members of the Fauquier County Planning Commission voted unanimously at a Feb. 24 meeting to recommend approval of the project. The application now goes to the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors.
Both the planning commission and the board of supervisors previously approved changes to a zoning ordinance and approved a rezoning request to clear the way for the project, which would see the former Vint Hill Farm Station barracks renovated into as many as 183 apartments.
Edwin Gaskin, the president of the applicant company, Echelon Resources, said this month that if supervisors give the final go-ahead in March, the first phase of construction, which would add 135 units, could begin this year and last about 18 months. The second phase will commence about one year after the first phase is completed, he said, and add an additional 48 units to the complex.
The main point of contention at the Feb. 24 meeting was how many parking spaces the developer should be required to provide for those units. Barring a waiver granted by county supervisors, the county’s zoning ordinance requires 2.33 parking spaces per residential unit, which comes out to 427 parking spaces.
The developer specializes in projects that rehabilitate disused historic buildings and turn them into residential apartments. The company’s statement of justification argued that, based on data from its previous projects, fewer parking lots were necessary for historic-reuse buildings and proposed 338 spaces for the Vint Hill complex – 1.85 spaces per unit.
“Historic redevelopment projects tend to produce smaller living units and a more professionally oriented amenity package (club room, fitness center, business offices, storage, outdoor grilling area, parking), and therefore attract fewer families than would a typical new construction apartment community,” the company’s statement said.
At a work session before the meeting, Scott District Commissioner Adrienne Garreau, whose district includes Vint Hill, pushed for the special exception permit to require at least two parking spaces per unit – 366 spaces, assuming 183 units.
Garreau, who has expressed consistent support for the project throughout the approval process, said that Vint Hill residents and businesspeople are worried that if there is insufficient parking for apartment residents, those residents will park in lots nearby.
“I’ve seen plenty of studio apartments that have three people living there,” she said. “Parking is always an issue when it comes to these situations. If there’s no parking, then people will find a parking spot, and that’s not a good thing.”
Garreau said it should be up to the developer to form a solution to meet the requirement. “It could be leasing a parking lot that’s adjacent to it that has an empty building,” she said. “Let them figure it out.”
Commissioner Diane Roteman (Center District) made a similar argument. While many historic buildings renovated as apartments are in city and town centers, she said, people living in Vint Hill will be mostly reliant on having a vehicle.
“Vint Hill is unique in that while there are amenities near but, as far as a grocery store: there is not a grocery store at Vint Hill. There is not a drug store at Vint Hill. There is not a hardware store at Vint Hill,” Roteman said.
“I would argue that the historic redevelopment communities that require less parking are in different settings than we’re talking about with Vint Hill. And I still think these units – especially the two-bedroom ones – and the ones that have two residents … are going to be very dependent on their vehicles.”
Over objections from Commissioner Matthew Smith (Cedar Run District), who cited the reduction in green space if parking lots were expanded, the argument for requiring two parking spaces per unit ultimately won the day; the provision is included in the special exception permit that now goes to the board of supervisors.
Gaskin was the only speaker at the public hearing before the vote. He told commissioners he disagreed with the provision requiring two spaces per unit, but said, “We will work with county staff to find some middle ground.”
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
