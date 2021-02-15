The Vint Hill Lofts proposal will enter the final phase of the approval process this week when a special exemption application goes before the Fauquier County Planning Commission for a public hearing and vote Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. The proposed renovation of the Vint Hill Farm Station barracks would see the buildings transformed into as many as 183 apartments.
The proposal, which has garnered an overwhelmingly positive response from residents, business owners and officials so far, has already gone through two-thirds of the approval process; both the planning commission and the board of supervisors previously approved changes to a zoning ordinance and approved a rezoning request to clear the way for the project.
If planning commissioners vote to grant the special exemption this week, supervisors would also need to approve the application before construction could begin.
Echelon Resources, a South Boston, Virginia-based development company, specializes in projects that rehabilitate disused historic buildings and turn them into residential apartments. Edwin Gaskin, the company’s president, explained this week that construction would take place in two phases. (Separate legal entities will be set up to oversee each phase of the project, he said.)
The first phase, which would entail renovating the former men’s barracks, will last about 18 months and create 135 new residential units. If supervisors approve the project at their March meeting, construction will begin later this year, he said, and be complete by summer of 2023.
The second construction phase, during which the former women’s barracks will be renovated, will commence about a year after the first phase is complete and add 48 apartments to the complex.
Data center proposed for Catlett Service District
Planning commissions will hold a work session Thursday at 9 a.m. to review an application for two data center buildings totaling up to 450,000 square feet in the Catlett Service District. A public hearing and subsequent vote on the application will likely occur next month, according to the staff report.
The 60 acres located at the corner of Catlett Road (Va. 28) and Gaskins Lane is currently zoned for “industrial park” use; the land would need to be rezoned for “business park” use to accommodate the data center.
The applicant is a legal entity called Catlett Station II; state corporation records list Golden Rule Builders owner Joel Barkman as the registered agent. That legal entity “is currently under contract to sell the property to a national, well-regarded data center developer who plans to develop the site for a very desirable tenant,” according to the statement of justification submitted on behalf of the applicant. The developer and potential tenant are “currently confidential,” the document says.
According to the statement of justification, “both buildings would be air-cooled “using technology that relies on very little water (and which is recycled in a closed loop), and therefore potable water needs are minimal.”
The impact to traffic would also be minimal, the document says, citing a traffic assessment conducted by Kittelson and Associates on behalf of the applicant. “The traffic assessment confirms the transportation system can easily support the proposed development: data centers, as opposed to other, far more intense and truck-generating industrial uses that are already permitted by-right on the property,” the document says.
Under the current terms of the proposal, neither of the buildings would be permitted to be taller than 45 feet and landscape buffering would be required for any parts of the property facing public rights-of-way. The applicant has proffered $50,000 toward the design and construction of a traffic circle at Catlett Road and Gaskins Lane as part of the application.
