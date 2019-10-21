A proposal to convert former men’s and women’s barracks at the former Vint Hill Farms Station military base into residential housing passed a first hurdle when the Fauquier County Planning Commission on Oct. 17 unanimously supported a zoning text amendment needed for it to move forward.
The measure now goes to the board of supervisors for a public hearing and vote. The applicant, Echelon Resources Inc., which has rehabilitated and repurposed other old structures, will need a rezoning and special exception and to file a site plan to convert the barracks into up to 200 one- and two-bedroom and studio apartments. The Vint Hill Lofts project is within a planned commercial industrial development district.
Echelon will use a tax credit to write off a portion of the cost of rehabilitating the historic buildings.
Vint Hill Farms Station served as an intelligence gathering communications station during World War II and its military use continued until 1997. Vint Hill is now home to residences, restaurants, an inn and other businesses.
During the public hearing that preceded the planning commission’s vote, Vint Hill resident John Massie said that he supports the planned conversion of the barracks. He said it as a project that will help the local economy and provide needed housing.
Tim Hoffman, president of the Vint Hill Homeowners Association, said three of four association board members favor the barracks conversion proposal.
“I walk my dog past it. It’s been run down for 24 years,” Hoffman said, referring to the barracks site. “If we don’t allow Echelon, it will remain empty and derelict.”
Hoffman said he didn’t think the additional residential units would increase traffic “beyond the old days” when the base was functioning. “And we have better roads” now, Hoffman said.
“I’ve met with Edwin [Gaskin] and his team. I don’t think I’ve seen a better presentation. They will deliver a very needed housing type to Vint Hill,” said Ike Broaddus, co-owner of Old Bust Head brewery at Vint Hill and a former chairman and director of the Vint Hill Economic Development Authority.
Gaskin is president of Echelon Resources.
Echelon held four community meetings to explain the proposal earlier this year.
Adrienne Garreau, Scott District representative on the planning commission, said “I think this is potentially a win-win for Vint Hill.” She noted there are still many steps remaining before the project can proceed. “We are going to be very transparent” during the process, said Garreau. Vint Hill is in the Scott District.
In other action affecting Vint Hill, the commission unanimously supported a special exception sought by Shawna J. Shaw, who wants to run a boutique with goods for the home and garden as well as gifts. She wants to use an unoccupied building at 7162 Lineweaver Road that was formerly a farm market. Shaw told the commission that she wouldn’t be making any changes to the building’s exterior.
Shaw was the only speaker on the issue during the public hearing.
Shaw’s application now goes to the board of supervisors.
The commission also supported a special exception to allow 550 square ft. telecommunications building on land at or adjacent to 6398 Lee Highway. Under an agreement with Warrenton Church of Christ and a homeowner’s association, a solid wood privacy fence will be installed.
The building will support a long-haul communications network that will not directly serve Fauquier County, according to the application. A fiber optics line will be in a Virginia Department of Transportation right of way on U.S. 29. The building will house amplification equipment for a long-haul fiber optics route running from Floyd to Dulles.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
