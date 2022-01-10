Vincent Gallo selected for open Scott District school board seat

The Fauquier County School Board Monday night announced that Vincent Gallo will be the new interim school board representative for Scott District. The 30-year-old father of two will be sworn in Tuesday, in time to attend the Jan. 12 school board summit.
School Board Chair Donna Grove (Cedar Run District), who at Monday’s meeting was elected to another year as board chair, said that 14 applicants applied for the open slot since Suzanne Sloane resigned from the Scott District seat in mid-December. Grove and Center District representative Susan Pauling said they had not met Gallo before the all-day interview sessions today, during which all 14 applicants were interviewed.
Gallo, who said he is very excited to begin working with the school board, has been senior safety manager with CPG Beyond in Ashburn, a data center service provider, since November 2021.
Before that, he worked for two years at the Virginia Risk Sharing Association – which offers insurance services to Virginia’s local governments — as a senior safety consultant. He has also worked as a senior risk and safety analyst for the City of Manassas, compliance safety and health officer for the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry and has been a senior correctional officer for the Virginia Department of Corrections.
He has a bachelor’s degree in health science from Old Dominion University and attended a Harvard Business School executive certificate program called “Risk Management for Corporate Leaders.”
He is a member of the Virginia Public Risk Management Association.
It’s his experience with local, state and federal agencies that sparked his interest in the Fauquier County School Board, Gallo said. He said that school board members have been able to work cooperatively, a feat not all local school boards have been able to achieve.
“It’s been great to see the school board working together throughout this past year. I am looking forward to helping keep the school board on the right path forward, for its students and the community," he said Monday night.
Gallo said that he has watched most school board meetings remotely over the past year and had been thinking of becoming involved. He said he is looking forward to reviewing all school board policies and procedures and becoming a part of the team.
He said that since he hasn’t attended any school board meetings as a participating member of the board, he has yet to form opinions on some of the most pressing issues facing the school division – like mask wearing in the schools or other COVID-19 mitigation measures.
Gallo said he told his 10-year-old son about his new position after seeing the announcement. “My son was a little confused about what the school board does,” he said.
Grove and Pauling both said they were impressed with Gallo's energy and said his risk management experience will be an asset on the board. They and fellow school board members Duke Bland (Marshall District) and Stephanie Litter-Reber (Lee District) stressed that all the candidates were very strong contenders and the decision was a difficult one.
