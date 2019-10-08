A candlelight vigil will be held beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, to remember those who have lost their battle with addiction. The event will be held at Courthouse Square, on Main Street in Warrenton.
Sheriff Bob Mosier will speak, as will Wally Smith, chaplain for the Warrenton Police Department and Fauquier Hospital. Smith and his wife Pat also created Celebrate Recovery, a Bible-based, 12-step recovery program.
Guest speakers at the vigil will include Ryan Hampton, a former aide to President Bill Clinton and a recovering addict himself. He is a vocal advocate for finding solutions to the opioid epidemic.
Also speaking will be Garrett Hade. After losing multiple friends to addiction, Hade works in outreach for Facing Addiction, a non-profit working against addiction.
The vigil is being hosted by The Travis Project, Families Overcoming Drug Addiction, Come As You Are Coalition, SpritWorks, Piedmont CRUSH, Culpeper Overdose Awareness and VA Team Sharing.
