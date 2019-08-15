Friends and colleagues of the late Sidney Bolden, a master deputy with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, will hold a vigil in his memory at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the steps of the Fauquier General District Court, 6 Court St., Warrenton.
The vigil is also being held to also draw awareness of those at risk of suicide, according to Kayla Sloan, owner of Bail Bonds Unlimited.
Sloan said she knew Bolden for 14 years.
“He loved bluegrass music and good food,” Sloan said.
Sloan said she expects a crowd of at least 100 at the vigil. She said she’s heard from police and sheriff’s offices in Culpeper, Middleburg and Prince William County.
“Friends will be speaking and honoring him,” said Sloan. The vigil is scheduled to continue until 9 p.m.
Friends have also been sharing memories of Bolden on the Remember Sid Bolden Facebook page.
Bolden was a deputy sheriff in the Adult Detention Center. He was also a volunteer with the Warrenton Fire and Rescue Company.
Sloan said his fire and rescue colleagues honored Bolden by having a shrouded fire truck parked outside the church for the funeral service on Aug. 13. A fire truck also was part of the funeral procession to the cemetery. Bolden died on Aug. 5.
Bail Bonds Unlimited is hosting Saturday’s vigil.
