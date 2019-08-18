As it approached 9 p.m. on Saturday, the 100 or so people gathered at Courthouse Square in Warrenton to remember Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy Sid Bolden had completed their vigil. The candles they held were still glowing, though considerably shorter than when they were lit. But the crowd seemed reluctant to disperse. They still had stories to share about “Uncle Sid.”
Sid Bolden took his own life Aug. 5. The vigil, organized by Kayla Sloan, owner of Bail Bonds Unlimited, was held to honor him and raise awareness about suicide. Sloan had known Bolden for 14 years.
Pastor George Smallwood of New Hope Trinity Bible Church in Manassas spoke to the crowd. “Suicide is real, but nobody wants to talk about it. Firefighters, law enforcement, the military, we have lost too many to suicide. We can’t afford to lose any more.”
Smallwood knew Bolden when he was starting on his path to deputy at age 17, as a sheriff’s office explorer. “Sid will be missed by all. He had a light about him. His personality was infectious and once you met him, you had to know him,” Smallwood said.
Bolden started his career in the county’s communications unit. At the time of his death – after 26 years with the sheriff’s office, he was a master deputy working in the Adult Detention Center. He was also a lifetime member of the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company. Many of those who attended Saturday night were firefighters, health care workers or law enforcement colleagues.
Smallwood’s wife Karen is an emergency communications specialist supervisor at Fauquier’s 911 Emergency Communications Center and had known Bolden for years. “The only time Sid wasn’t smiling was in his police picture,” she remembered.
Rick Webster, firefighter and EMT with New Baltimore Volunteer Fire Department and Todd Rosamund, former chief at New Baltimore, talked fondly of Bolden. They remembered his ever-present smile, his love of photography and bluegrass music, and how he treated everyone like family.
Bolden’s friends said he was always “Uncle Sid” to their children.
As Shawna Hahn, firefighter and EMT with the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company, sang “I’ll Fly Away,” some of those in the crowd joined in. Some shed tears.
Smallwood acknowledged that his friend was not perfect. “He made mistakes like the rest of us.”
But he said, “We come into this world with nothing, we leave with nothing. What matters is what we do along the way. Sid did a lot along the way … Sid, thank you for sharing your love with us. Your light will always shine with us.”
Reach Robin Earl rearl@fauquier.com
