An alleged thief was caught on video entering locked vehicles in Warrenton recently, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office released a video Wednesday from a residence on Margaret Way in the Raymond Farm subdivision off of Dumfries Road/Route 605.
The video shows a person entering vehicles at two locations and attempting to enter another that was locked, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators believe he attempted to enter other vehicles, too.
Anyone who knows the identity of the person shown on the video is asked to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300.
The sheriff's office advises residents to follow the "9 p.m. routine" and set an alarm for 9 p.m. every day as a reminder to lock your vehicle.
