Video campaign features frontline Virginia health care providers answering COVID-19 vaccine questions

As COVID-19 vaccinations continue as part of the effort to achieve herd immunity in Virginia, the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association have partnered to produce four videos that feature health care providers answering common questions about vaccinations.
Each of the minute-long videos feature providers answering commonly asked questions about:
- The process of developing the vaccines now being administered
- Vaccine safety and effectiveness
- Common side effects
- Concerns and skepticism among communities of color regarding vaccine equity
- Vaccine prioritization among designated populations of vulnerable Virginians and essential workers
- Vaccine availability
- The public and personal health importance of getting the vaccine
- The importance of continuing to abide by safety precautions such as mask wearing even after being vaccinated, and more.
The videos are also highlighted on the VDH COVID Community Ambassadors Program website.
