The Virginia High School League has released proposed contest limits for the delayed high school sports calendar, planning for 60% reductions to regular seasons in most sports.
For the winter sports, basketball will play 14 games (22 previously) with eight for wrestling (12) and six for both swimming and indoor track (10).
The relocated spring season will see football cut to six games instead of 10, volleyball to 14 instead of 20 and field hockey to 10 instead of 16. Competition cheer will be three (five), cross country six (10) and golf eight (12).
Spring reductions include 12 games in baseball and softball (20 previously), 10 in soccer and tennis (16), nine in lacrosse (14) and nine in outdoor track (10).
Monday's proposal includes time frames for district, region and state tournaments for each sport. Teams not qualifying for a regional tournament berth would be permitted to schedule one additional contest that must be played by the region deadline.
After state-wide conversations with administrators, athletic directors and coaches, the VHSL Executive Committee will meet again Sept. 3.
