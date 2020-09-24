All systems go.... unless the pandemic worsens.
Coaches and athletic directors in Virginia formally heard the news they expected last Thursday when the Executive Committee of the Virginia High School League (VHSL) finalized the abbreviated athletic calendar for the 2020-21 school year.
The 33-0 vote capped months of intensive state-wide discussion. Each sport will be limited to 60% of its normal schedule, opening with winter sports in December.
The VHSL is calling its approved model “Championship Plus One,” which refers to state championships being held, with schools who don’t qualify for postseason getting to play an extra game.
In a statement, VHSL executive director Billy Haun said, “The VHSL Executive Committee acknowledges that no plan is perfect. We are in unprecedented times in which we have been forced to create a temporary new normal. We understand this plan, or any plan, will not meet the expectations for those wanting a normal fall, winter and spring sports season. This plan, however, will allow student-athletes and academic activity participants the opportunity of having a season and playing for a state championship.”
The news was greeted with relief by school officials eager to finalize planning they’d already been working on. "It's nice to be able to schedule and know what to look forward to instead of ifs, ands and buts,” said Kettle Run activities director Paul Frye.
The winter sports of basketball and sideline cheerleading may begin practice Dec. 7, with first games Dec. 21. Wrestling, indoor track and swimming start Dec. 14 and begin competing Dec. 28.
Football and competition cheerleading can start practice Feb. 4, with first football games Feb. 22 and cheer meets March 1. The other relocated sports of field hockey, volleyball, cross country and golf can practice Feb. 15 and compete March 1.
The spring sports of softball, baseball, lacrosse, outdoor track, soccer and tennis may begin April 12 with openers April 26 except tennis, which can begin April 21.
The Northwestern District met last week in anticipation of the VHSL vote, so the district schedules for each sport are done.
The district is split into a southern pod of Kettle Run, Liberty, Fauquier and Culpeper and a northern one of Handley, James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando.
Each school will play the others in its pod on a home-and-home basis. The local schools will play each northern school once, hosting two teams and traveling to Winchester twice for 10 district games.
"It's just tweaking here and there," Liberty's Dean Spahr said of filling out some slates with non-district contests.
In Prince William County, Unity Reed (Manassas) activities director Kevin Turner said he and fellow ADs in the Class 6 Cedar Run District have made tentative scheduling plans and met again Wednesday to make more refinements, with a 16-team regional meeting set for Thursday.
With six teams in the Cedar Run (Unity Reed, Battlefield, Patriot, Osbourn, Osbourn Park, John Champe), Turner said each football team will play five district games and one outside opponent. “Football seems easier now that we don’t have to schedule out-of-district opponents,” said Turner.
Turner said tentative plans for the 14 basketball games are also in place with each team playing other district foes twice for 10 games, with teams choosing to fill the other four either with a tournament or selection of individual games.
The Cardinal District, which has seven teams (Hylton, Colgan, Forest Park, Freedom, Gar-Field, Potomac, Woodbridge), sets up perfectly for football, with six games against the other foes.
Turner said he’s cautioned his Unity Reed coaches that things could still get hindered by pandemic restrictions, bad weather and other considerations. “I’ve tried to explain to coaches not to get too excited about getting all their games in,” said Turner.
Unity Reed football coach Carroll Walker is concerned about safety during the pandemic. “Right now until school opens, we need to follow those guidelines to be sensible, and not jump the gun,” said Walker.
He said playing four of the six football games in winter, which runs until late March, is a potential problem. “February is the worst. We’re talking about freezing weather. If it snows two days in a week, how are we gonna play? A lot of things don’t add up. It’s winter time,” said Walker.
Could COVID return?
While scheduling can begin earnest, there still are potential storm clouds on the horizon.
VHSL executive director Billy Haun repeatedly has said the VHSL will not be able to conduct sports in the high risk category (as classified by the NCAA) while Virginia is under Phase 3 guidelines issued by the governor.
Haun said he and Tom Dolan, VHSL associate director, met with members of the Governor's staff two weeks ago and were told not to expect exiting Phase 3 "anytime soon."
Basketball, wrestling, football, competition cheerleading, field hockey, volleyball, lacrosse and soccer are in the high risk category.
Prior to the VHSL announcement, approximately 50 parents and athletes traveled to Richmond Sept. 14 for a rally demanding football start immediately. The "Let Them Play" movement is advocating for the immediate return to normalized high school sports.
VHSL chairwoman and York High principal Shannon Butler stressed that most school superintendents view a return to in-class learning as a bigger priority than sports.
"It’s going to be very hard for superintendents and localities to say it would be fine for us to have full-blown football practice on Monday afternoon when there’s no students allowed in the building. ... [The VHSL] can open sports up if we chose to do so, but that doesn’t mean all our kids would be able to play,” said Butler.
She said 82% of the state's public high school students are confined to full virtual learning and would not be able to play. "I do know in speaking with a number of superintendents, they feel strongly that the primary responsibility of schools is to get kids in school," Butler said
Citing what she deemed a wide-spread misconception, Butler said Gov. Northam and the state, not the VHSL, is not the final authority on whether athletics can be played.
Virginia is not alone in postponing all fall high school sports.
The National Federation of State High School Associations says of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., 14 associations have no modifications, 29 have modified schedules and eight associations are not playing any sport.
For football, 14 are playing normal schedules, 19 have modifications and 18 are not playing football this fall.
“Losing last spring was very difficult, and not having competitions in the fall is difficult. We, the VHSL members and the executive committee, are career educators,” VHSL executive director Billy Haun said. “Along with our parents, we want to do what’s best for our approximate 190,000 student-athletes and our 318 member schools who participate in our activities.”
