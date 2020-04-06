With the support of hospital members, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association has launched a new online data dashboard (https://www.vhha.com/communications/virginia-hospital-covid-19-data-dashboard)to provide up-to-date statistics on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the commonwealth, ventilator usage, current hospital bed availability, and metrics on the number of hospitals experiencing challenges obtaining or replenishing critical inventories of personal protective equipment and other needed medical supplies.
The publication of this dashboard, which is updated daily, provides a resource to the public, state and federal partners, and the media to share valuable, accurate data that offers insight into the work being done by Virginia hospitals and health systems, and the thousands of dedicated health care professionals they employ, who are combatting COVID-19, according to a VHHA news release.
The information highlighted by the dashboard includes:
- The combined number of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients who are currently hospitalized, and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are pending.
- The total number of currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients confirmed positive through testing.
- The total number of people currently receiving inpatient hospital care whose COVID- 19 test results are pending.
- The combined number of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients, and those whose COVID-19 test results are pending, currently hospitalized in an intensive care unit.
- The combined number of hospital patients, both confirmed for COVID-19 and those with test results pending, currently receiving ventilator support.
- The total number of ventilators on-hand in Virginia hospitals.
- The total number of ventilators currently in use at Virginia hospitals (not all ventilators in use are associated with treating COVID-19 patients).
- The share of total ventilators in use.
- Overall hospital bed availability.
- The total number of Virginia hospitals experiencing difficulty in obtaining or replenishing PPE in the next three days.
- The total number of Virginia hospitals experiencing difficulty in obtaining or replenishing other needed medical supplies in the next three days.
“Our public sector partners, health care colleagues, members of the public, and journalists are all seeking credible information about this unfolding global pandemic,” VHHA President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton said in the news release. “With the support of the Association’s members, we are making this data available in an easy-to-access format as part of our ongoing commitment to transparency and informing the public about complex health care issues.”
