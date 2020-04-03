Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9835 delivered 920 pounds of food to the Fauquier Community Food Bank on Friday.
The funds for the donated food, which is valued at more than $1,000, came from donations made during the organization’s poppy drives, according to post commander Jeff Dombroff. The food was delivered using the post’s new trailer, which was making it’s “first official outing.”
Dombroff thanked the members of the public who donated funds during poppy drives to make acts like these possible.
“Every citizen who gave had a part to play in this effort and we thank each and every one of them,” he said. “I also want to particularly thank Pete Cullinan, Brian Park, Elden Ray, Tom Bilger and Ed Benson for doing the shopping and John Huguley for transport duties.”
