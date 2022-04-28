After being two years absent from Main Street in Warrenton, the Fauquier Veterans Council will host a Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 30. Line up begins at 9 a.m., and the parade will start at 10 a.m. The veterans council includes representation from VFW Post 7728 and VFW Post 9835, as well as American Legion Posts 72, 247 and 360.
Ron Roberts, VFW Post 7728 commander and Wayne Robinson, senior vice commander, encouraged all veterans to march from Fifth Street to Courthouse Square and on down to the Warrenton Cemetery. At 11 a.m., a Memorial Day ceremony and the laying of a wreath in memory of veterans lost will begin at the cemetery.
Roberts and Robinson ask that veterans participating in the parade wear something that represents their branch of the armed forces. No inappropriate signs, flags or apparel will be permitted in the parade.
Those who would like more information may contact Ron Roberts at robertsra@hotmail.com.
