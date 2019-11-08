Saturday, Nov. 9
Flags for our Veterans: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle. Volunteers are invited to come and help place flags at the graves.
Celebrating Veterans and the Arts at the Hylton Center:1:30 to 4 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center: Enjoy a celebratory afternoon of interactive arts experiences for veterans, servicemembers, their families, military caregivers and the community. Kicking off its fifth year, the event features hands-on visual arts activities, guitar workshop and a songwriting presentation by military kids and teenagers. Performance by U.S. Army Band Pershing’s Own at 7 p.m. Free.
- 1:30 - 2:15 p.m.: Guitar and Ukulele Workshop - all are welcome to join (and borrow an instrument for the workshop)!
- 2:30-3 p.m.:Chamber Music Performance by Musicians from Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra Gregory Family Theater
- 2-2:30 p.m.: Songwriting showcase and musical performances by military kids led by George Mason University and Mason Community Arts Academy Faculty
- 3 p.m.:Interactive panel discussion with The U.S. Army Band Pershing’s Own
Sunday, Nov. 10
Marine Corps Museum Cake-Cutting Ceremony: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Cake will be served to everyone. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
D-Day Normandy 1944 Film Showings: 3 p.m. National Museum of the Marine Corps, Medal of Honor Theater, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. $6 per person.
Monday, Nov. 11
Warrenton Veterans Day ceremony: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Fauquier Veterans Memorial, Hospital Hill, Warrenton. Guest speaker will be Del. (and Navy veteran) Mark Cole.
Lord Fairfax Community College Veterans Day celebration: 5:30 p.m. Lord Fairfax Community College Fauquier campus, Barn, 6480 College St., Warrenton. Join special guest Jerome “Butch” Austin, the Fauquier campus Student Veterans Organization and other local veterans for this annual celebration.
Free Admission to Prince William Forest Park: Open sunrise to sunset. Come and enjoy the great outdoors. Prince William Forest Park, 18100 Park Headquarters Road, Triangle.
Quantico National Cemetery-Veterans Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Quantico National Cemetery. 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle.The Potomac Region Veterans Council Veterans Day Ceremony is open to all, parking on the grounds and cemetery personnel will guide you. Please arrive by 10:30 a.m. to allow time for parking.
D-Day Normandy 1944 Film Showings: 3 p.m. National Museum of the Marine Corps, Medal of Honor Theater, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. $6 per person.
Saving Private Ryan: free Veterans Day screening: 7 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse & Cinema, 15200 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge. Free screening for victory members. Secure your seat by purchasing a $5 voucher, which can be used toward food and drink at the show.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Preschool Playdate-Happy Birthday USMC: 10 a.m. For ages 5 and under. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.