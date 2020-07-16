Offices of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services have reopened for in-person services by appointment only.
Veterans and family members must call or email the local VDVS office to make an appointment to meet in person with a department representative. Face coverings are required to enter department offices and guests who are not essential for obtaining services are asked not to attend appointments.
The closest VDVS office to Fauquier County is located in Manassas at 9300 W. Courthouse Road.
More information about VDVS offices is available at dvs.virginia.gov/dvs/locations or by calling 804-786-0286.
