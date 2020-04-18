Liberty High senior center Jon Kuhler’s college prospects went from murky to perfection practically overnight.
Sidelined by a broken hand his junior year, he wasn’t even on major football teams’ radar. Fast forward to this news flash: Kuhler will be playing at Virginia Tech this fall.
The Hokies told the 6-foot-2, 285-pounder they want him as a preferred walk-on, which puts him on the roster with all benefits except a scholarship. The offer came Feb. 21, and Kuhler jumped on it, continuing his amazing rags-to-riches journey. “I feel like I won the lottery,” he said.
Kuhler will become the fourth Eagle to play football at Virginia Tech, following in the footsteps of his idol, Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller, as well as Brandon Gore and Kory Gough. All were offensive linemen for the Hokies.
While it may never become a blockbuster movie like “The Blind Side,” the 2009 hit about former Baltimore Ravens lineman Michael Oher, Kuhler’s tale is similarly uplifting, almost an impossible dream.
There was very little film of Kuhler for colleges to evaluate entering his senior year. But in his only full season, he was a standout on an Eagle team that went 11-1, attracting the notice of Division 2 and 3 programs, and ultimately the legendary Hokies.
“He was a late bloomer, a guy as a freshman we said we had to have this kid for football. He played JV as a sophomore. He started as a junior, but only played two games and broke his hand. He did not play much as a junior, but you could see this kid had high potential going into his senior year and turned it on,” coach Travis Buzzo said.
Kuhler’s first love was baseball when he came to Liberty in 2016 as a freshman, but Buzzo noticed his size and convinced him to try out for football. “Little did I know, I’d fall in love with it,” said Kuhler. “I always was hesitant about playing football because I wanted to become a big-time baseball player.”
It helped that Buzzo saw great promise, calling him “Little Wyatt” after Teller, the only player from Fauquier County to play in the NFL. Kuhler embraced the nickname. He wore No. 76 as a sophomore, before the opportunity to grab Teller’s No. 57 opened up as a junior. “I didn't know I’d walk in his footsteps,” Kuhler said. “He came out of this school to Tech to where he is now in the NFL and showed he could do it. Having him as a role model drove me to be motivated.”
Inserted into the starting lineup as a junior in 2018, Kuhler suffered a huge, self-induced setback when he punched a wall at halftime in the second game and broke his hand.
“It was my true second year playing, and I was thrown into the varsity level. I was missing blocks, and getting the QB hit,” said Kuhler. “I was frustrated with myself. I went into the locker room and I punched a wall and it broke. I take that as a learning curve for my senior year. When you get down on yourself, you’re letting your opponent get to you.”
He regrets it mightily. “The whole offensive line was messed up the rest of the year. It hurt us as a team.”
Kuhler broke out as a senior, earning first team all-region honors as the Eagles went undefeated and advanced to the region semifinals. He shined in baseball. Kuhler said he batted .300 as a junior first baseman, hit one home run and led the team in RBIs.
College football offers began to get more serious, with D-3 Randolph-Macon College and Emory & Henry first showing interest. He also had Division 2 offers from Frostburg State, Glenville State (W.Va.), UVA Wise and Alderson Broaddus (W.Va.). Smaller Division I schools, James Madison and Richmond, were considering him for preferred walk-on status as well.
With recruiting going well, Kuhler reached out to Virginia Tech, his dream school. Kuhler emailed John Iezzi, Tech’s recruiting coordinator. “He said I had great film and we could move on with the walk-on part of it,” Kuhler said.
Buzzo also got involved, contacting another Hokies’ coach, Adam Lechtenberg, whom Buzzo knew at Central Connecticut State, where Buzzo played. Lechtenberg was impressed and upped Kuhler’s offer from regular walk-on to preferred walk-on, which comes with added benefits. “I got a call to tell Jon to make sure he was by his phone at a certain time. Coach Lechtenberg was going to call and tell him,” said Buzzo.
Said Kuhler, “When Lechtenberg called me that night, he said we’re going to treat you like a scholarship athlete and feed you as much as you want and get merchandise as part of the team. You’ll practice and play with the scholarship athletes. He also said there’s a chance of a scholarship down the road if I keep competing. The next thing in my mind is to get a scholarship.
“My mom couldn’t believe this is happening. She knows this was a dream of mine. Now that it’s happening, she’s very excited to go down and watch the games. My dad is a Virginia Tech grad, and he’s just as excited.”
Kuhler views his path to playing time as a center as realistic if he keeps developing. “I know Virginia Tech has their line set. They have a sophomore and a redshirt senior. But I’m ready to compete for that spot. I’ll be competing from Day One to get myself better, or the other guys better,” he said. “I’m not afraid of failure. I know it will be tough, that’s why I‘m doing this. This has been my dream, to get to Virginia Tech.”
He plans to major in criminology, and is intrigued by possible options in the FBI, CIA, U.S. Marshals Service or Secret Service.
“Hopefully, when I get my degree I can work in federal law enforcement,” he said. “The Secret Service would be my dream job.”
He has another dream this summer: to meet Teller, who is planning to attend Liberty's summer football camp in July. “I’ll be sure to get down there and talk to him," said Kuhler.
Until then, Kuhler, who lives in Remington, is working out with former Liberty standout Julian Sams, a 2018 LHS grad who emerged as a starter at Kent State. They live about five minutes apart and rotate working out in their backyards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.