Verdun Adventure Bound is offering a School Day Camp program for youth during the days they are learning remotely. The program began Sept. 8 and runs until Friday Dec. 18. A representative from Verdun said that some slots are still available.
Children ages 8 to 17 (grades 3 to 12) will attend Monday to Friday most weeks, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $250 per week. Partial week attendance is also available.
Programming each day will include time for each student to complete their virtual schoolwork with the support of an on-staff certified teacher. “A teacher will assist students as they complete their school-provided assignments, taking as much time during the day as is needed for your child to complete their schoolwork,” a press release about the program said.
Additionally, the program will include life skills projects such as gardening, wood working, kayaking, etc. and outdoor recreation time on the 55-acre facility. Outdoor activities will include the use of a Challenge Course (low ropes, high ropes, climbing tower and zip lines) designed to build teamwork, communication, leadership and resiliency skills in each participant.
Verdun Adventure Bound is located at 17044 Adventure Bound Trail in Rixeyville.
Registration is open now at www.verdunadventurebound.org
