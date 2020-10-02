A procession of vehicles in support of President Donald Trump and law enforcement officers will start at the Gateway Plaza shopping center in Front Royal at 2 p.m. Saturday and end in Warrenton. The event, which a flyer calls an "Old Glory flag run," will conclude on Alexandria Pike between approximately 3:30 and 4 p.m. There are no speeches or rallies planned in conjunction with the procession.
“It’s just a bunch of people showing patriotism and support for Trump and police,” said Chris Cloud, a Marshall real estate agent who started a political action committee called American Life and Liberty last year. Cloud emphasized the event has no formal organizer and is not formally backed by any organization. “I’m not organizing or managing it,” he said. “Nobody’s organizing this or taking credit.”
The idea for the event came from two residents of Warrenton and one resident of Linden, Cloud said. The Fauquier residents reached out to Cloud and he subsequently shared the idea with his network of contacts. After that, he said, the event came together “organically.”
An event flyer provided by Cloud asks participates to “follow all traffic laws, fly your flags, be polite, patriotic and have fun!” Cloud said that no police escort has been requested and the route will intentionally avoid Warrenton’s Main Street to prevent disrupting restaurants and other businesses there.
The route will take participates east from Front Royal on Va. 55 to Marshall, then south on U.S. 17 to Warrenton. The procession will then follow the Eastern Bypass south to East Shirley Avenue, where participants will then proceed into Old Town Warrenton to Alexandria Pike.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
