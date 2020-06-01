A stolen vehicle from Washington, D.C. was pursued by Sheriff Connie Compton and deputies out of Rappahannock County Friday morning, Fauquier County Sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. James Hartman said.
Fauquier County was alerted about 10 a.m. Friday to the pursuit on Route 211, involving a suspect in a suspicious incident in Rappahannock County during an armed confrontation, Hartman said in a news release.
The vehicle had been reported as stolen from Washington, D.C. and was believed to have been involved in a violent crime in the city, Hartman said.
After going through a red traffic signal at Clevenger’s Corner at a high rate of speed the pursuit entered Fauquier County, authorities said.
Sheriff’s deputies and Warrenton police officers waited on Route 211 and deployed spike strips. The suspect crossed the median and drove east in the westbound lanes, drove around the spike strips and then drove west in the eastbound lanes, Hartman said.
After entering the WARF property at the edge of Warrenton, the suspect drove through the grass back onto Route 211. The suspect then crossed the median again and crashed into trees on the westbound side of Route 211 in front of the WARF, Hartman said.
The suspect, David Andrew Williams, 37, of an unknown address, was taken into custody. He is charged with multiple crimes by the Rappahannock Sheriff’s Office.
Fauquier County Sheriff Mosier expressed his gratitude “to the law enforcement agencies involved stating all worked together as a team and prevented injury to innocent persons traveling on the roadway during this pursuit,” according to the news release.
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, Warrenton Police Department and Virginia State Police assisted the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office.
