First responders reported to a six-vehicle accident at 300 West Lee Highway (near Walgreens) in Warrenton, Tuesday at 5:40 p.m. Capt. Rodney Woodward of the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company said that when his team arrived, one vehicle was on its side with a person still inside. A rescue unit removed the roof of that vehicle and medics helped the person out of the vehicle and transported them to Fauquier Hospital.
A person in a second vehicle, which sustained damage to the rear of the driver’s side, was also taken to Fauquier Hospital.
The other four vehicles sustained minor damage and no other injuries were reported, said Woodward, who added, “Good job done by all.”
Warrenton Fire Chief Jason Koglin said that Town of Warrenton Police were conducting an investigation of the accident.
