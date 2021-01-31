snow plow map

The Virginia Department of Transportation offers a map that shows its snow plows and where they are. This view of the map shows most of Virginia, but it's possible to zoom in to see neighborhoods.

 VDOT

The Virginia Department of Transportation offers a map that shows its snow plows and where they are (at http://vdotplows.org/). You can zoom in to get more detail, or even type in a specific address to see if there are plows in a certain area. Fauquier is in VDOT's Culpeper District.

The tabs on the page allow residents to view the map in different ways and to see the status of the snow-clearing work -- major highways only or neighborhood plowing, for instance.

bealeton snow plow

A map showing Tibert Court in Bealeton, at 9 a.m. Sunday.

