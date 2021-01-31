The Virginia Department of Transportation offers a map that shows its snow plows and where they are (at http://vdotplows.org/). You can zoom in to get more detail, or even type in a specific address to see if there are plows in a certain area. Fauquier is in VDOT's Culpeper District.
The tabs on the page allow residents to view the map in different ways and to see the status of the snow-clearing work -- major highways only or neighborhood plowing, for instance.
