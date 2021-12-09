VDOT plans to widen two bridges on Sumerduck Road

The Virginia Department of Transportation plans to make improvements to two bridges on Sumerduck Road near U.S. 17, the agency announced last month. Construction will most likely take place beginning in the summer of 2023 and could close the section of road between U.S. 17 and Silver Hill Road for up to six months.
“One of the biggest problems is that they are very narrow bridges,” VDOT engineer Mark Nesbit told county supervisors Thursday, noting that the bridges have been the sites of frequent crashes in recent years. The projects will replace the superstructure of each bridge, widening the bridges themselves by as much as 5 feet along with widening the portion of road on either side.
Traffic will be diverted via Route 615 (Silver Hill Road and South River Road) around the affected stretch of Sumerduck Road during construction. VDOT representatives said Thursday that it may take less than six months to complete the two projects; a more accurate timeframe will be determined after more detailed engineering work is completed.
Supervisors had no objections to the plans, and Lee District Supervisor Chris Butler, who represents the area, acknowledged that the improvements were necessary. He urged VDOT officials to seek public input — especially from businesses in Sumerduck — before setting their plans into motion.
VDOT representatives assured supervisors that that had already sent letters to all residents of Sumerduck Road and that a public information meeting will take place before plans are finalized.
