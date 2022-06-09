Several people who live near the intersection of U.S. 17 and Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) north of Warrenton told transportation officials on Tuesday night that they had lost loved ones to crashes there and wanted to make the area safer for motorists.
“Are you guys going to ignore this until somebody in your family is affected – your children, your grandchildren, your 82-year-old grandmother?” asked Doris Edmonds. “It’s going to happen.”
Edmonds and about 40 other area residents attended a Virginia Department of Transportation-hosted public meeting at Wakefield School on June 7. VDOT officials were there to explain the two options the agency has determined are the best long-term solutions to reducing crashes at the intersection.
Officials explained to residents, one-on-one or in small groups, how each option would help improve the intersection’s safety. Those options are:
- Split intersection: This option would redirect southbound traffic on Route 245 to follow Route 845 (Old Winchester Road) to U.S. 17. It would allow traffic turning off U.S. 17 to continue to use Route 245 to go to Great Meadows, Interstate 66 and The Plains. This option would be relatively inexpensive — $500,000 – and could be implemented in 12 to 24 months.
- R-CUT design: This option would allow traffic from U.S. 17 to access Route 245 directly. It would redirect southbound traffic exiting Route 245 to turn right and utilize a U-turn to access U.S. 17 south. This alternative would cost $5 to $7 million, and it would make left-turn crashes the least likely of all the options being considered by VDOT.
Tuesday’s discussions provoked strong emotions. After about a half hour of looking at large maps displaying the pros and cons of both options, the audience sat in bleachers at the Wakefield School auditorium and offered their comments.
In addition to a contingent of VDOT officials, Supervisor Holder Trumbo (Scott District) attended the meeting to hear from his constituents. The county ultimately will decide which option, if any, to recommend for VDOT’s Smart Scale funding program. The deadline to submit proposals is Aug. 1.
Edmonds said her husband died in March 2010 when their pickup truck was struck as they were turning from U.S. 17 into the driveway of their home. A curve in the road blocked their view of oncoming traffic, she said.
James Edmonds, who is Doris Edmonds’ son, said he had recently seen a motorcyclist driving 60 to 65 mph on U.S. 17, with both hands on his phone texting. “We all agree that human behavior is the root cause of a lot of this,” he said.
Like others at the meeting, James Edmonds wanted a stronger law-enforcement presence at the intersection. VDOT officials said there was not enough police availability to make much of a dent in distracted driving there over the long term.
Many speakers said that pulling horse trailers through the intersection is dangerous because sudden stops can injure horses.
Some residents also wanted to see lower speed limits or more stop lights. However, Troy Austin, VDOT traffic operations director for the Culpeper District, said lowering the speed limit or adding traffic lights would not address the problem of distracted drivers.
As evidence, he noted that U.S. 29 has plenty of reduced speed areas and traffic lights that distracted drivers blow past.
Studies show that reducing the speed limit on a section of road only encourages motorists to drive faster if they believe the reduced driving speed is unwarranted, Austin said.
Although the meeting was not intended to be a public hearing, several members of the audience wanted to share prepared remarks.
Anna Blangiforti, a former volunteer paramedic, said she has seen what happens to people injured in serious crashes. She said she feels anxious every day when she approaches the intersection of Enon Church Road — directly opposite Route 245 — and U.S. 17.
“I go through my precautionary routine,” she said, “knowing I have a five-second window of opportunity if the traffic pattern and speed of cars, trucks and motorcycles coming from Marshall eases up.”
“To the right, I try to calculate the gaps and speed of vehicles coming up from Warrenton.” She said she felt like a player “in a horrible, vehicular game of ‘musical chairs.’”
Short-term solutions
VDOT is putting into place short-term measures that are expected to be completed this summer, including:
- New pavement striping at stop signs for vehicles crossing or entering U.S. 17 traffic.
- Removal of extraneous signs that could distract drivers.
- Warning signs of the presence of the intersection. Includes the addition of flashing beacons to the intersection warning signs.
- Installation of “Cross Traffic Does Not Stop” signs for drivers crossing or entering U.S. 17 traffic.
- Installation of rumble strips on Route 245 westbound well ahead of the intersection to warn drivers of the stop ahead.
- Installation of “optical speed bars” on the U.S. 17 approaches to the intersection with Route 245. Those are pavement markings that serve as traffic calming devices.
