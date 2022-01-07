VDOT: Most major highways clear, but secondary roads snow-covered

After last night's snowstorm -- the second in five days -- the Virginia Department of Transportation reported in an early-morning press release that many major highways across the Piedmont are clear and wet but still have patches of snow and slush. Secondary roads were still snow-covered as of 6 a.m., as VDOT crews shifted their efforts from primary highways onto the local routes.
VDOT is advising residents to delay non-essential travel early this morning. With temperatures below freezing and water on many roads, black ice has likely formed. Motorists should use particular caution on bridges and overpasses, turn lanes, crossovers and intersections where ice is most likely to form, the VDOT advisory said.
Specialty debris removal crews are working with snow plows and heavy equipment in coordination with utility companies to continue to open secondary roads closed by fallen trees during Monday’s storm. Many of these have utility lines tangled in them.
The VDOT press release also stressed that falling temperatures Friday night will result in refreezing and slick roads early Saturday morning. "Any slush or water on the roads, even those that have been plowed, will freeze again and will remain slick until temperatures rise above freezing," the release said.
VDOT’s customer service Center is open 24 hours a day to answer questions and take reports of roadway hazards. Call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or visit https://my.vdot.virginia.gov.
