Virginia Department of Transportation Northern Virginia’s third annual incident management open house will take place Saturday, Oct. 26, in Fairfax.
More than 70 public safety and response vehicles from almost 30 agencies will be on display. The event features live demos, a public safety touch-a-truck, an indoor technology and preparedness expo, food trucks, and a kid’s zone.
Live demonstrations include focused vehicle extrication, K-9 skills, HazMat detection and mitigation, drone crash reconstruction, live electricity lines, robotic mower operations, and dexterity and personal protective equipment.
Participating are VDOT, Arlington County Police Department, Coleman Motor Company, District of Columbia Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, City of Fairfax Police Department, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, Fairfax County Office of Emergency Management, Fairfax County Police Department, City of Falls Church Police Department, Federal Highway Administration, Henry’s Wrecker Service, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Department, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, City of Manassas Park Police Department, Maryland State Highway Administration, Maryland Transportation Authority Police Department, Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department, Northern Virginia Emergency Response System, Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative, Prince William County Police Department, Redman Fleet Services, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Transurban, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia State Police, Waggy’s Towing Company and WTOP Traffic Center.
The open house is Saturday, Oct. 26, at 9 a.m. at VDOT’s Northern Virginia District Office, 4975 Alliance Drive, Fairfax.
For more information, visit https://vdotopenhouse.eventbrite.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.