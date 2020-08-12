At Tuesday night’s Warrenton Town Council meeting, Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer checked in with council members to re-introduce them to a VDOT Smart Scale funding application process for transportation improvements on and near Broadview Avenue.
The rough layout of the plan shown to council members Tuesday night shows three roundabouts: one at Roebling Street and Broadview Avenue, one at Roebling and Bear Wallow Road and one at Winchester Street and Broadview. The proposal, if funded, is intended to move traffic more smoothly through a busy part of town and remove one traffic light.
Schaeffer said, “the goal is to slow people down and reduce the number of accidents.”
If the $16 million project wins VDOT approval, construction on the project would not begin until 2026, after the currently planned Broadview Avenue project is completed. (Construction on that project is scheduled to begin in 2022.) Schaeffer described the project as “the next step in improving traffic flow through the area. It would be an extension of what we are working toward with the Broadview Avenue renovation.”
Smart Scale projects are typically fully covered by the state, with minimal local contribution, to make improvements that will meet regional and statewide transportation and safety improvement objectives, Schaeffer explained.
Council members voted to continue with the application process, the first step of which is due Aug. 17. A final version of the application is due at the end of October.
Schaeffer reminded council members that the Smart Scale application is very long and involved. “It’s a long-term commitment,” she said.
Paul Bernard, deputy director of public works for the town, emphasized that the drawings of potential roundabouts are not the final designs, just a place to start.
Move to 21 Main St.
It was also revealed at the meeting that Town of Warrenton employees will begin moving to the new town hall at 21 Main St. this week. Many staffers are already working from the new building; Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said that 95% of staff will be moved to the Main Street space soon. Three staff members will remain at the old town hall on Court Street until the public is acclimated to the change of address, she said.
She expects the move to be complete by Labor Day, Sept 7.
Schaeffer said that the cost of renovations for the new space came in under budget by about $1 million, but there is still some work to be completed – the purchase of generators and possibly, renovations of some of the restrooms. She said, "All the servers are at 21 Main so the generator ensures building operations and ensures the servers don’t lose power."
Schaeffer added that some finishing work has yet to be completed because deliveries of materials have been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eva Walker Park master plan
The PATH Foundation has provided a grant of $22,000 for the town to create a master plan for Eva Walker Park. This is in addition to matching funds from the town.
Schaeffer said that an advisory committee will seek input from the community, in particular, from stakeholders who live near the park. She said a plan could be ready by December.
Schaeffer also announced a $20,000 grant the town received from AARP that could be used to help make the ideas in the master plan a reality.
Frozen funds released
When the Town of Warrenton passed its budget earlier this year, certain funds were allocated but frozen for later consideration. The idea was to be cautious about spending until more could be learned about the effect COVID-19 was having on town coffers.
Stephanie Miller, director of finances and human resources for the town, reported that although revenue has been lower than in a normal year, the loss of revenue has not been as drastic as was feared, and expenditures have been under budget. For instance, meals tax revenues are down by about 10%, less than expected. Lodging taxes have been depressed, but sales tax revenue is higher than in 2018 or 2019.
As a result of the positive news, the town council agreed to release some funds that had been allocated in the budget but had not been spent. Two IT positions will be added to the town staff; current part time employees who work in other departments will be moved to full time to fill helpdesk administrator and administrative assistant positions. The total cost for the position upgrades will be $92,150. Miller said, "We hope to cover half of the amount with CARES Act funds, as the positions will be necessary to implement technology projects funded with by CARES."
Utility fees
Council members also addressed their decision to waive late fees for utility customers who have been unable to pay their bills the last few months. Town utility customers who have been late with their payments during the COVID-19 pandemic have not seen their services cut off or been charged late fees.
Council members suggested that town staff could begin reaching out to customers to set up payment plans so residents could start paying down their bills. Council members agreed that since balances continue to accrue even if no late fee is assessed, some of the bills are adding up. Miller said that about 195 accounts are delinquent to some degree.
Brett Hamby (Ward 3) said it’s time for Warrenton, like other local jurisdictions, to begin to ask residents -- gently and with understanding -- to catch up on late utility bills.
“This has to be handled with sensitivity,” said Renard Carlos (at large) and other council members agreed.
Schaeffer said she can make sure that residents’ special circumstances are taken into account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.