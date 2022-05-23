Fauquier County officials and representatives of the Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a joint public information meeting on Tuesday, June 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wakefield School. The focus of the meeting will be possible long-term solutions to a serious safety issue at the intersection of U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) and Route 245 (Old Tavern Road).
From January 1, 2014 to November 10, 2021, 30 crashes happened at the intersection, killing three people and severely injuring two.
VDOT has completed two studies of the intersection – one in July, 2021, and one in April of this year (Studies: U.S. 17 (Winchester Rd.) at Rt. 245 (Old Tavern Rd.) Fauquier Co.).
Long-term solutions
After reviewing the recent study and with input from an advisory group of concerned citizens, the county will consider submitting one of the long-term alternatives for VDOT’s Smart Scale funding program later this summer.
The study outlined several long-term solutions, and recommended two as preferable:
- A split intersection – which would redirect southbound traffic on Route 245 to follow Route 845 (Old Winchester Road) to U.S. 17. It would allow traffic turning off of U.S. 17 to continue to use Route 245 to go to Great Meadows, Interstate 66 and The Plains. This option would be relatively inexpensive -- $500,000 – and could be implemented in 12 to 24 months.
- An R-CUT design -- that allows traffic from U.S. 17 to access Route 245 directly, but forces traffic exiting Route 245 to turn right and utilize a U-turn to access U.S. 17 south. This alternative would cost $5 to $7 million but would provide the least likelihood for crashes by removing left turn conflicts. The Culpeper District’s Sharon Ketcham said that this second option has been determined to be the best long-term benefit to cost ratio and would be most likely to achieve Smart Scale funding.
Short-term solutions
VDOT is also putting short-term measures in place; they could be ready to launch as soon as this summer, with financial allocations in place. Those include the following:
- New pavement striping at stop signs for vehicles crossing or entering U.S. 17 traffic.
- Removal of extraneous signs that could distract drivers.
- Warning signs of the presence of the intersection. Includes the addition of flashing beacons to the intersection warning signs.
- Install “Cross Traffic Does Not Stop” signs for drivers crossing or entering U.S. 17 traffic.
- Install rumble strips on Route 245 westbound well ahead of the intersection to warn drivers of the stop ahead.
- Install “optical speed bars” on the U.S. 17 approaches to the intersection with Route 245. These are pavement markings designed to serve as a traffic calming device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.