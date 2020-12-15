The Virginia Department of Transportation is making final preparations for a significant winter storm and urges residents to do the same, according to a Tuesday night press release. A mix of winter precipitation could begin early Wednesday morning, with conditions ranging from wet roads to as much as a quarter-inch of ice and four to six inches of snow in the area.
The release said that on Tuesday, crews in VDOT’s Culpeper District applied brine to Interstate 66 and I-64 and the region’s primary highways. VDOT crews have prepared their snow removal equipment and will mobilize early Wednesday morning.
VDOT experts are urging residents and travelers to pay close attention to weather forecasts and road condition reports, since "conditions may vary greatly within a relatively short distance."
Higher snow accumulations are forecast near the Blue Ridge Mountains and to the west in the Shenandoah Valley. Along the U.S. 29 corridor and east, freezing rain may predominate through the morning hours, warned the press release.
VDOT urges the public to avoid travel during the storm since roads may be icy and extremely hazardous. If travel is essential, VDOT’s free 511 tools can provide information out about road conditions.
The press release said that during the storm, VDOT plows will spread a mix of sand and salt to improve traction and help melt the precipitation as it falls. Once snow accumulates to about two inches, the plows will begin pushing the slushy mix off the roadways.
VDOT crews will work around the clock to clear roads, beginning with interstates and primary highways, then shifting to secondary roads and neighborhoods once the main roads are passable.
COVID-19 has required VDOT to adopt additional Virginia Department of Health protocols during snow removal operations. These protocols will likely cause delays in clearing some roads, added the press release.
Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.aspand the district's snow emergency webpage. Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp. VDOT’s Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.