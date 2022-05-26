Today, May 26, the Virginia Department of Transportation's Warrenton bridge crew announced that it replaced the superstructure of a bridge on Route 610 in Midland a week ahead of schedule, according to a Thursday press release from VDOT.
The project to replace the superstructure started May 2, shutting down a section of Route 610 a little less than a mile south of Route 28 (Catlett Road). Workers estimated a completion date of June 3.
However, shortly before lunchtime today, workers removed the message boards, and detour signs, and re-opened the road to through traffic, beating the original estimate, just in time for Memorial Day traffic.
