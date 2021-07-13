VDH releases information on ‘breakthrough cases’

The Virginia Department of Health released information last Friday that revealed the number of Virginians who have been infected with COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. In Virginia since the first of the year, 1,063 fully vaccinated people have been infected, 71 have been hospitalized and 17 have died. These are called “breakthrough cases,” and VDH will update the data on its website every Friday.
Daniel Ferrell, epidemiologist with the VDH’s Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, put the numbers in perspective: “During the time period that the state reported the 1,063 breakthrough cases -- Jan. 1 to June 25 -- we (the state) investigated 190,846 total cases of COVID. During that time, 99.4% of all the state’s confirmed and probable cases were associated with individuals not considered fully vaccinated.”
He cautioned that readers should keep in mind that the total number of positive cases used to calculate the percentage cited in this dashboard only represents information for cases with a positive lab result. “It doesn't take into account all the individuals who were exposed, but tested negative or never developed illness (i.e. individuals who were protected after exposure). Clinical trials for the vaccines can better measure the overall efficacy of a vaccine by knowing exactly how many exposures took place within the vaccinated group in a given time.
“In our real-world scenario we will never know the total number of exposures (the real denominator) to compare to the number of breakthrough cases. We can use the available data for all reported cases to show that the vaccine is highly effective at preventing serious illness/hospitalizations and deaths.”
Ferrell said that according to updated numbers from Tuesday, July 13, “Roughly 99% of all hospitalizations (6,710) and 99.3% of COVID-19 related deaths (2,429) were associated with residents that were not fully vaccinated.
