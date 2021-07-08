Vaccine coordinator named Fauquier Health’s 2021 Mercy Award recipient

Taylor Bireley, Fauquier Health Wellness Center supervisor and COVID-19 vaccine coordinator, has received the health system’s 2021 Mercy Award. According to a Fauquier Health press release, the annual Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who have “profoundly touched the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.”
As the health system’s COVID-19 vaccine coordinator, Bireley collaborates closely with local community partners – Fauquier County, the Town of Warrenton, Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management and Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District/VDH – to ensure smooth operations of the COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The Warrenton clinic, which began operation in January of 2021, has provided more than 26,000 vaccinations to local community members.
Bireley has been with Fauquier Health for three years; she is an exercise physiologist. As supervisor of the Wellness Center, Taylor oversees exercise-based programs and massage therapy.
The press release quoted a colleague, who said of Bireley, “She has spearheaded the vaccine clinic and has put together a wonderful team of professionals who have vaccinated the public. Taylor goes above and beyond for these clinics and works tirelessly to make sure as many as possible receive the vaccine. She is a true example of making communities healthier.”
Chad Melton, CEO of Fauquier Health added, “We are extremely proud to recognize her hard work on behalf of our staff, patients and community members. She goes above and beyond each and every day and has truly excelled during a very challenging time.”
Each hospital winner across the country, including Taylor, will be considered for LifePoint’s 2021 company-wide Mercy Award. The company-wide winner will be announced and honored in the fall.
