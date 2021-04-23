Vaccine clinics scheduled for next week at Germanna Community College

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is scheduling COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Tuesday, April 27 and Wednesday, April 28 at Germanna Community College (Moderna, first dose).
These clinics will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Everyone must have an appointment. No walk-ins will be served.
Those interested may use the following links to make appointments.
Tuesday, April 27, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m.: https://vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/client/registration?clinic_id=3908
Tuesday, April 27, 1 to 3 p.m.: https://vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/client/registration?clinic_id=3907
Wednesday, April 28, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m.: https://vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/client/registration?clinic_id=3909
Wednesday, April 28, 1 to 3 p.m.: https://vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/client/registration?clinic_id=3910
Anyone who needs assistances by phone may call 540-308-6072.
