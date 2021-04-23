You have permission to edit this article.
Vaccine clinics scheduled for next week at Germanna Community College

  • Updated
  • 0
photo_ft_news_johnson vaccine 1.jpg

Dr. Kathryn Sullivan administers the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine March 6 to Lisa Vetter, who has underlying health conditions. Vetter said she was looking forward to seeing COVID in the rearview mirror.

 Photo by Robin Earl

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is scheduling COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Tuesday, April 27 and Wednesday, April 28 at Germanna Community College (Moderna, first dose).

These clinics will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Everyone must have an appointment. No walk-ins will be served.

Those interested may use the following links to make appointments.

Tuesday, April 27, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m.: https://vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/client/registration?clinic_id=3908

Tuesday, April 27, 1 to 3 p.m.: https://vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/client/registration?clinic_id=3907

Wednesday, April 28, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m.: https://vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/client/registration?clinic_id=3909

Wednesday, April 28, 1 to 3 p.m.: https://vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/client/registration?clinic_id=3910

Anyone who needs assistances by phone may call 540-308-6072.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..