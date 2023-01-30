Virginia Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel (R-27th) has announced that after 16 years in the Senate of Virginia, she will not run for reelection in November. She is endorsing Juan Pablo Segura, who is seeking the Republican nomination in the newly drawn 31st District. The general election in Virginia will take place Nov. 7.
Before the decennial redistricting process, 27th District encompassed all of Clarke, Frederick and Fauquier counties, all of Winchester City and parts of Culpeper, Loudoun and Stafford. Since the last Senate of Virginia election, lines have been redrawn. Fauquier is now split between the 31st and the 28th districts.
Vogel lives in the Upperville area and was first elected to the state senate in 2007. She was also the Republican Party’s nominee for lieutenant governor in 2017, losing to Democrat Justin Fairfax by a 5-point margin. She won her last Senate election, in 2019, by 29 percentage points.
Vogel, 52, said that the decision to step down was “really, really hard,” and she knows that she would have had regrets whether she had decided to go or to stay. She cited her family as the deciding factor. Vogel’s third child was the first ever born to a sitting senator in Virginia and she gave birth to another child two years later. All together, Vogel has four children and two stepchildren.
When people who are in public office have small children, it’s hard, she said. But when they are older, it’s harder. “Your kids really need you.”
For most of their lives, she has been splitting her time between home and Richmond. Vogel is also a managing partner in Holtzman Vogel Baran Torchinsky & Josefiak PLLC, which has represented several high-profile right-wing political groups and donors.
she said of her children, “They’ve never known anything else. I’ve always been constantly available to everyone else.” Now, she says, she will be there for them as they move through school into college. She said she is looking forward to not missing fifth grade plays and other rites of childhood.
There is a lot she’ll miss, Vogel said. “There are only 40 of us in the Senate. I will miss those 39 other amazing people that I have worked so closely with.”
Vogel said that when she needed help with a bill that may not have been important to other areas of the state but was vital to her constituents – one that touches the equestrian community, for instance — her fellow senators stepped up to help, and she did the same for them. “Sometimes it’s the little things that mean so much. We forged strong relationships.”
Vogel said she feels good about the fact that she has always voted her conscience, and that “not being reflexively partisan is what makes it work.”
Vogel served on the Rules and Finance and Appropriations Committees, as well as committees for General Laws and Technology, Privileges and Elections.
And, she said, she’ll miss working to help her constituents. “It’s kind of like being a social worker. I solve people’s problems all day. It’s really fulfilling. After November, when people ask me ‘Can you help me with this?’ I’ll have to say, ‘No, honestly, I really can’t.’ That will be hard.”
But Vogel said she and her fellow senators still have lots of work to do. “We have this legislative session to get through, and the budget.” She specifically mentioned the $2.6 billion budget surplus that needs to be allocated.
One of Vogel’s colleagues told her that it’s “super important to know when to say when.I have a lot of years ahead of me. I feel good about it. I’m leaving at the top of my game.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
