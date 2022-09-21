Good

Virginia Rep. Bob Good (R) at a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Sept. 20, on legislation to make it a felony to perform gender-affirming care on transgender youth. 

 Jennifer Shutt / States Newsroom D.C. Bureau

Courtesy of Virginia Mercury

Conservative Republicans gathered outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday to commit to bringing legislation to the floor that would make it a felony to perform gender-affirming care on transgender youth, should the GOP take control of the U.S. House following the November midterm elections.

