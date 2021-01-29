It’s been more than six months since Virginia’s red flag law took effect. Apart from a few news articles, there’s been little data on how authorities around the state are using it to seize guns from people deemed a danger to themselves or others.
Legislation proposed in the House of Delegates would change that, giving researchers more access to information kept in a State Police registry meant to track who substantial risk orders have been filed against in Virginia courts.
The data freed up by the bill, according to Del. Shelly Simonds, D-Newport News, its patron, would be scrubbed of all personally identifying information. That means no one would have access to a list of names. But more general data would be available to give policymakers a better sense of how the law is being applied.
“For example, are they being used in one part of the state more than another part of the state?,” Simonds said as she presented the bill in subcommittee Wednesday. “Are they being used more for mental health or for domestic violence? Are they being used against one community group more than another? Are we safer because of these laws?”
Supporters of the bill said it was an extension of a previous collaboration between the State Police and public safety researchers at the University of Virginia.
The bill passed the House Courts of Justice criminal-law subcommittee by a 5-2 vote Wednesday, with two Republicans opposed.
The red flag law, which was approved by the General Assembly early last year and took effect July 1 over strong opposition from gun-rights advocates, allows guns to be seized after law enforcement has conducted an investigation to determine if there are grounds to believe someone is a threat. Anyone subjected to an emergency red flag order has the right to a court hearing within 14 days. If they can convince a judge they’re not a threat, their firearms must be returned. If not, the order can be extended up to 180 days.
A Virginia Mercury review last year found at least 21 red flag cases had been filed in the law’s first two months, nearly half in conservative-leaning localities that are largely supportive of gun rights.
As drafted, the bill required data to be given to “institutions of higher education and other research organizations or institutions” in Virginia interested in using it to “monitor and evaluate the administration and effectiveness” of the law.
Some lawmakers raised questions about whether that language was too vague.
“My worry is ‘research organization’ is kind of loose,” said Del. Nancy Guy, D-Virginia Beach. “And there’s nothing in here that says you can say no.”
The subcommittee amended the bill to address that concern. Instead of saying the State Police “shall” make the data available to such groups, the amended text says the agency “may” release it.
Simonds had reservations about the change, saying it could let the State Police pick and choose who gets the data based on its own views about who’s asking for it.
“I’m a little concerned that this kind of opens it up to one group gets yes, one group gets no,” Simonds said. “That people could say it was inequitable.”
It wasn’t clear if the bill would make the data available to the news media as well as academic researchers.
In an email, Simonds described the bill as “tailored to” a specific UVA research project and said that, in light of the amendment made in subcommittee, it may be up to the State Police to decide if they want to release the information to the media.
