The United States Postal Service “is looking for committed and motivated individuals to join us in our mission of service to the local community,” a Tuesday press release from USPS said.
To assist potential applicants, the United States Post Office will host a job fair on Friday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to fill immediate openings at the Warrenton Post Office, 7349 Comfort Inn Drive, Warrenton.
USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions. Applications are accepted online at www.usps.com/careers.
Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays. See the job posting for full details for duties, responsibilities, requirements and benefits information. Job postings are updated frequently.
