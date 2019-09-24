Searching for a roadmap to raise a successful child who makes a positive difference in this world? Erin Clabough, author of “Second Nature: How Parents Can Use Neuroscience to Help Kids Develop Empathy,Creativity, and Self-Control,”will speak at The Open Book on Main Street in Warrenton on Friday, Sept. 27, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Claboughteaches that to thrive as adults, children need to learn self-regulation, a master life skill founded in empathy, creativity and self-control. The lack of even one of these intertwined skills underlies nearly all of theproblems parents face, she says.
The good news is that these strengths can be built in children at any age, from infancy to adulthood.
With scientific depth and in clear language, Clabough will get visitors to The Open Book up to date on the vast tide of emerging neuroscience discoveries and how they can help parents.
Practicing these skills requires a new mindset, but “second nature” parenting is low effort and high impact. It only takes a few minutes each day to nurture the skills kids need, simply by using everyday situations that you're already facing in a different way.
Clabough’s book offers a hands-on exploration of:
• Empathy, creativity, and self-control—three key, interrelated skills that support your child's decision-making, emotional regulation, happiness and independence.
• Self-regulation—where the three key skills come together, giving your child the power to blaze a trail towards a personal goal while preserving healthy relationships.
• A wealth of tools based on neuroscience principles—from quick "do anywhere" games to long-term strategies—for creating positive lifelong habits.
• How to better understand and deal with tantrums, impulsivity, inattention, bickering, bullying, and other common challenges.
• In-depth guidance on how to build motivation, enhance critical thinking skills, encourage accountability, create space for play and reflection, cultivate compassion, solve problems and much more
Erin Clabough is a mother of four who holds a Ph.D. in neuroscience. Her parenting style has been highly influenced by her background in brain development research. Erin received her Ph.D. in neuroscience from the University of Virginia in 2006, specializing in the molecular genetics of neurodegeneration. She subsequently held a three-year postdoctoral research position at the University of Virginia. Her scientific research has resulted in many peer-reviewed journal articles. She writes for Psychology Today, mindbodygreen, TODAY Parenting, and other publications.
