The United States Department of Agriculture has announced a program to provide financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities in order to help offset sales declines and increased marketing costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program is being administered by the USDA Farm Services Agency and the Agricultural Marketing Service. FSA is accepting applications for CFAP from May 26 to Aug. 28.
Eligible producers must have suffered a 5% or greater price decline as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or face substantial marketing costs for inventories in order to be eligible for CFAP payments. For a list of eligible commodities and payment criteria, go to: www.farmers.gov/cfap.
Locally, farm producers should contact the FSA office for assistance with the filing of applications. Contact the FSA in Warrenton at 540-347-4402.
Other previously announced support for agricultural business include:
-USDA Farmers to Families Food Box: For more information email USDAFoodBoxDistributionProgram@usda.gov.
-Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance offered through the U.S. Small Business Administration.
