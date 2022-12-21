This article was updated at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 21 with more information.
The Warrenton Planning Commission on Tuesday night voted 3-1 with one abstention to recommend to the town council that it deny Amazon’s application for a data center on Blackwell Road. The motion presented criticized Amazon’s application for missing information on the project’s likely noise, electric power requirements, tax revenues and visual impacts. The application also lacked a plan for decommissioning the proposed 220,000 square foot building if technology makes it obsolete, the motion said.
The commissioners also chastised Amazon for not sending any Amazon official to their meetings. In a statement supporting his motion to recommend denial, Vice-Chair Jim Lawrence said, “The problem is, the applicant is not inclined to negotiate with us because they feel they have the votes [on the council] to proceed.”
“I’m disappointed that they did not show up,” said commission chair Susan Helander after the meeting.
The matter now goes to the council on Jan. 10 for a likely work session, a public hearing and a possible vote.
Helander’s was one of three votes to recommend that the application be denied – the others came from Ryan Stewart and Lawrence.
Steve Ainsworth voted against the motion. He said he is not challenged by the proposed data center as an eyesore. He acknowledged that noise is “a bit of an issue,” but said it could be dealt with down the road. Ainsworth also pointed out that Amazon could build a refrigerated distribution center in the same location by right, bringing a traffic problem that the current proposal doesn’t present.
Commissioner Ali Zarabi abstained because he had earlier made a motion, which was defeated 4-1, that the commission postpone acting until it had more information from Amazon. “All the conditions for denial were the conditions to defer,” he said after the meeting.
Public hearing
The vote came after nearly two hours of resident participation at a public hearing, which was continued from Nov. 22. Forty-four town and county residents spoke, 43 of whom where vehemently opposed to the data center. One, a plumbers union official, urged approval, saying, “Data centers have been good for the construction industry.”
As the meeting wound down, several commissioners heaped praise on the approximately 100 citizens who had come out to speak at this and previous meetings, in rain and frigid cold, to speak their minds. Zarabi said the citizens had forged a relationship with the commission that had not existed before. “I'm grateful for your partnership, and for the coalitions that have been built in this community, that would have been unthinkable a year ago. You've come from everywhere,” he said.
Lawrence, too, praised their participation: “I think we need more passionate people involved in this,” he said.
And Stewart lauded the younger speakers, who, he said, had taken time off from their schoolwork or jobs to come out and participate. “I think that that's incredibly valuable,” he said. “We need to see more of that.”
Two of the speakers at the public hearing, Rebecca and Michael Cross, are high school students. “I am the future of this town,” said Rebecca. She said she lives near the town’s old wire factory on Falmouth Street, a site that has been advertised for sale as a data center location, and feared that if the Blackwell Road center is approved, the location near her home would be next. “Surely this will change my town forever,” she said.
Michael Cross said he had gone to a location near Fauquier High School at night to experience the sound from the data centers at the Warrenton Training Center a mile away. “Imagine a mosquito buzzing in your ear while you're trying to sleep but you can never, for your entire life, brush it away,” he said. “That's what it's like standing a mile from a data center.”
Other residents also expressed alarm about the likely noise from the proposed data center.
Amazon has yet to present a valid noise impact study as required by the town’s zoning ordinance. On Friday the town sent a zoning determination letter to Amazon with several rulings that will help the company interpret the town’s noise ordinance for special use permits, which Amazon is seeking.
But some residents said that a draft version of conditions for approval, which Amazon had collaborated on with town staff, would give Amazon unlimited time to fix noise violations and provided for no punishment if it failed to fix them. Those draft conditions are not final and could be renegotiated by the town council as they work their way through the application.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Jessica Pfeiffer, whose law firm represents Amazon in this matter, said the company was willing to do more to address noise concerns. Since the data center would ramp up operations over time – which could affect noise levels -- she said it was willing to conduct noise studies at five stages, when the center was 10%, 50%, 80%, 90% and 100% operational, and fix any problems discovered within a set period of time. And if the problem is not fixed, “the certificate of occupancy for that portion of the building that is not in compliance with the noise study can then be suspended” and the building section cannot be used.
Some residents, however, were skeptical that the town would shut down the data center if it failed noise tests. “The idea that a data center would be built and if it fails the noise study it wouldn’t be used is, frankly, absurd,” said Erin O’Donnell. “Once you let them build it, they are in control.”
Some residents took a broader view, saying they had yet not heard any public officials say why a data center was desirable, and if the reason was tax revenue, they had not seen any information on those numbers.
Some reserved their ire for the town administration and council, which had attempted to put a time limit on the planning commission’s review of the application. Town attorney Martin Crim had advised the commission that a reasonable time for it to act on the application was 100 days from its first consideration of the application – which would have been Nov. 4.
On Nov. 22, ignoring his ruling, the commission voted to postpone consideration of the application until it got more information. The town council decided last week, with Crim’s guidance, to take up the matter on Jan. 10 whether the commission acted or not.
“The town council wants to force the Amazon data center down our throats,” said resident Geoffrey Grambo.
Kevin Ramundo is president of Citizens for Fauquier County, a local land conservation group, but spoke Tuesday night on his own behalf, he said. “The Warrenton town officials are trying to force you to vote when what you did was legal,” Ramundo told the commission Tuesday night. “The town council seems hell-bent to push this application forward.”
The planning commission votes
Zarabi’s motion, which he made after the public hearing, would have been a thumb in the eye of the council, essentially saying that the commission would vote when it got more information, and not before. Stewart agreed that more information would lead to a better decision, but Crim reiterated his position that the planning commission had an obligation to vote for or against the data center proposal.
Lawrence, who on Nov. 22 had moved to postpone action, said that it appeared that Amazon was not “incentivized” to work with the planning commission, and just wanted to move on to the council, where it believed it had the votes for approval. “So, at this point, I want my vote to be heard,” he said, as he voted against Zarabi’s motion to defer the vote a second time.
Zarabi’s motion was then voted down, 4-1, and Lawrence moved to recommend denial of the application.
Stewart listed his many objections to the application: It was not in accordance with the town’s comprehensive plan, “and the number of unknowns is staggering.” He did not know of any benefits other than tax revenue. It would provide only a small number of jobs. Burying the power lines to the site would “just move the impacts.” And the project would be sited at a gateway to the town.
“Most importantly, he said, many people have come out in opposition. “This is an issue the town has united upon,” he said.
Zarabi agreed: “I’ve never seen such a dark cloud over Warrenton and Fauquier County,” he said.
Ainsworth hesitated before his vote, but finally said he would vote against the recommendation to deny. He said he had no inside information and no connections to Amazon. He said his background as an engineer “probably skews my perspective a bit,“ but added, “I'm a citizen of Warrenton, I intend to live the rest of my life here. It would take more than a data center to make me move out of here,” he said.
From a posted newspaper article: Town Council unanimously approved the data center text amendment on Aug. 10, 2021, and Amazon closed on the property on Sept. 20, 2021, but Amazon still needs Town Council’s approval of a special use permit application (SUP) for its data center. Obviously, some form of assurance was given to Amazon to spend the millions on the property under Brandi Schaefer's regime?????
