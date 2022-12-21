warrenton planning commission

Members of the Warrenton Planning Commission -- Steve Ainsworth, Vice Chair James Lawrence, Chair Susan Helander, Ali Zarabi and Ryan Stewart -- hear from Jessica Pfeiffer, a land-use planner representing Amazon, before the start of the public hearing.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Robin Earl
photo_ft_news_PC meeting amazon_susan helander 2_122122.jpg

The Dec. 20 planning commission meeting was Susan Helander's last. She has retired from the panel.
photo_ft_news_PC meeting amazon_ali zarabi 2_122122.jpg

The Dec. 20 planning commission meeting Ali Zarabi's last. He has retired from the panel.
photo_ft_news_PC meeting amazon_rebecca cross_122122.jpg

High school student Rebecca Cross told the planning commission, “I am the future of this town.” She spoke against the Amazon data center application, fearing it would lead to more such facilities. 
photo_ft_news_PC meeting amazon_jeffrey grambo_122122.jpg

Geoffrey Grambo was one of 43 local residents who asked the planning commission to recommend denial of the Amazon data center application.
photo_ft_news_PC meeting amazon_james lawrence 1_122122.jpg

Planning commissioner James Lawrence
photo_ft_news_PC meeting amazon_steve ainsworth 1_122122.jpg

Planning commissioner Steve Ainsworth

(1) comment

truepat
truepat

From a posted newspaper article: Town Council unanimously approved the data center text amendment on Aug. 10, 2021, and Amazon closed on the property on Sept. 20, 2021, but Amazon still needs Town Council’s approval of a special use permit application (SUP) for its data center. Obviously, some form of assurance was given to Amazon to spend the millions on the property under Brandi Schaefer's regime?????

Report Add Reply

