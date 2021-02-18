UPDATE: The Virginia Department of Transportation issued an update on the snow and ice storm that hit the area this morning. The Thursday afternoon press release said that a winter weather advisory covering the Northern Virginia District remains in effect through 6 a.m. Friday, with potential for an additional layer of snow, sleet or ice.
Interstates, primary routes, and other heavily traveled roads are mostly clear and wet, but some secondary routes and lower-volume roads may be slick and slush- or snow-covered, the update said.
Overnight, VDOT crews will continue to treat for refreeze and push accumulated slush and snow; tree crews remain on call to respond to downed trees or broken limbs.
UPDATE: As of 11 a.m. Virginia State Police have reported 31 disabled vehicles and 35 traffic crashes in VDOT's Culpeper District. Most accidents have involved only damage to vehicles and no fatalities have been reported.
VDOT’s Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE: As of 6 a.m. Thursday, snow and sleet are spreading across Virginia’s Piedmont. Heavy mixed precipitation is predicted, with snow accumulation ranging from 2 to 4 inches across central Virginia to around 4 to 8 inches near the Blue Ridge Mountains into the Shenandoah Valley. Ice accumulation from freezing rain will range from around one to two tenths of an inch in the Shenandoah Valley to around one quarter of an inch in central Virginia.
Schools are closed, as are Fauquier County government offices, and the county’s three courts -- Fauquier County General District Court, Fauquier County Juvenile Domestic & Relations Court, Fauquier County Circuit Court.
No electricity outages have been reported yet due to the storm.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting that road conditions are deteriorating. Interstate 64 and I-66, as well as most primary highways and secondary roads, are snow-covered and slick.
An early morning press release from VDOT said that crews are focusing their snow-removal operations on those interstate and primary highways as heavy bands of precipitation are forecast to continue through the morning. Once the storm ends and main roads are safely passable, crews will shift their efforts to secondary roads and into neighborhoods.
The press release urged the public to avoid travel during the storm. Roads will remain slick; if sleet and freezing rain continues, there is a danger of trees and debris falling onto the roads.
The release urged those who must be on the road during the storm should reduce speed and increase following distance. VDOT offers free 511 tools to find out about road conditions along routes.
VDOT’s Customer Service Center is open 24 hours a day to answer questions and take reports of roadway hazards. Residents may call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or contact make a report online at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov.
Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp and the district’s snow emergency webpage.
VDOT’s Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.
In the town of Warrenton, the police department reminded residents in a Facebook post not to park on emergency snow routes during the snow event. The police will remove (at the owner’s expense) any vehicles that are stalled, stuck, parked or abandoned on any of these streets during a snow. Anyone with questions about the snow ordinances or snow emergency procedures may call Public Works at 347-1858. Emergency snow route include:
• Alexandria Pike
• Blackwell Road
• Bear Wallow Road
• Broadview Avenue
• Culpeper Street
• East & West Shirley Avenue
• Falmouth Street
• Frost Avenue (Va. 211)
• Lee Highway
• Main Street
• Waterloo Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.